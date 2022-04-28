Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, is set to host its annual Tech Week promotion, widely regarded as the biggest tech sale in the Nigerian shopping calendar.

Konga Tech Week is set to run from Monday, May 9 to Friday, May 20, 2022.

The highly anticipated promotion will offer shoppers best prices and unmatched deals across various product categories including Mobile Phones, Computing – Laptops, Desktops & Monitors, Printers and Scanners, PC Gaming, Computer Accessories, etc., as well as a wide range of Electronics and Home & Kitchen products, among others.

Meanwhile, excitement is bound to hit fever-pitch among savvy shoppers and bargain hunters as the countdown draws nearer for the Konga Tech Week sale, especially in view of Konga’s status as the biggest, most reliable and competitive source of genuine computing products in the Nigerian e-commerce market and beyond.

Feelers from within Konga indicate that the Tech Week sale will witness huge price slashes and mouthwatering discounts for the duration of the two-week-long campaign. In addition, several other incentives have been lined up for shoppers including freebies, giveaways, special bundled offers, app-only deals, flash sales, free unlimited delivery for Konga Prime shoppers and much more.

Shoppers are also in for swift delivery of their orders, with Konga set to deploy the massive assets at the disposal of its internally owned logistics subsidiary, Kxpress, to ensure deliveries reach the last mile in record time.

Konga Tech Week will run across multiple channels including online on the Konga website – www.konga.com, offline in its growing chain of retail stores across Nigeria and on Konga Bulk. Correspondingly, the Tech Week sale will provide a fitting opportunity for bulk buyers, business owners, corporate organisations, educational institutions, cooperatives, and other potential heavy shoppers to take advantage of the special prices and bulk deals on offer.

A number of top brands and globally renowned Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are expected to partner with Konga for the Tech Week sale which is set to go live in the early hours of Monday, May 9, 2022.