The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has sealed the Bond Chemicals factory in Oyo over the discharge of untreated effluent into the environment.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by NESREA’s Assistant Director of Press, Nwamaka Ejiofor, on Thursday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The enforcement action followed verified complaints that the facility was releasing untreated wastewater with offensive odour, violating national environmental regulations and raising public health concerns.

What they are saying

NESREA said it sealed the facility to halt ongoing environmental pollution and prevent further degradation. The agency noted that the action followed the company’s failure to comply with earlier directives issued after regulatory inspections.

“As a result, NESREA, in exercise of its statutory mandate, sealed the facility to prevent further environmental degradation and to safeguard public health,” the statement noted.

The agency explained that the enforcement decision followed a public complaint that was later confirmed through independent verification.

Ejiofor stated that a compliance inspection conducted on February 18 revealed that the facility lacked a functional Effluent Treatment Plant.

According to NESREA, the move highlights its commitment to enforcing environmental standards and protecting communities from industrial pollution.

More insights

NESREA disclosed that the company had been discharging untreated wastewater with offensive odour directly into the environment. The agency said this act contravenes existing environmental standards and regulations.

The facility was formally notified after inspection and directed to immediately abate the environmental nuisance.

It was also instructed to install and operate an effluent treatment system and obtain the required regulatory permits.

A follow-up inspection revealed that the company failed to comply with these directives.

This non-compliance prompted the agency to take enforcement action by sealing the facility.

The Director-General of NESREA, Prof. Innocent Barikor, reiterated that all industry operators must comply fully with environmental regulations, including installing and properly operating pollution control equipment, adding that the agency will intensify monitoring nationwide.

Get up to speed

NESREA has, in recent months, intensified enforcement actions against facilities violating environmental laws across Nigeria. The agency’s clampdown reflects a broader push to ensure compliance and reduce environmental hazards.

In June 2025, NESREA shut down 25 facilities across Anambra, Enugu, Bayelsa, and Rivers States for various environmental offences.

These violations included failure to conduct Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) before project commencement and refusal to carry out environmental audits.

Many of the affected facilities also lacked functional effluent treatment plants.

In May 2025, the agency sealed 21 facilities in the Federal Capital Territory for similar noncompliance.

What you should know

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) plays a vital role in protecting and developing Nigeria’s environment.

As the country’s primary environmental enforcement body, it ensures compliance with environmental laws, standards, and policies.

NESREA coordinates with stakeholders both within and outside Nigeria to strengthen environmental governance.

Its mandate includes enforcing regulations related to pollution control and environmental safety.

The agency also promotes biodiversity conservation and sustainable natural resource management.

It supports the adoption of environmental technology to address emerging ecological challenges.

Through these responsibilities, NESREA continues to position itself as a key institution in safeguarding environmental sustainability and public health in Nigeria.