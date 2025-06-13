The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has shut down 25 facilities across four states for failing to comply with environmental regulations.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday in Abuja by Mrs. Nwamaka Ejiofor, Assistant Director (Press) at NESREA.

She explained that the facilities, spanning various sectors, were shut down in Anambra, Enugu, Bayelsa, and Rivers States for committing a range of environmental offences.

According to Ejiofor, the violations included failure to conduct Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) before project commencement, refusal to carry out Environmental Audits, and the absence of functional effluent treatment plants, among others.

List of affected facilities

The sealed facilities include Rugal Pharmaceutical, Emene Industrial Layout, Enugu; China Communication Construction Company, Owo yard, Enugu; Planet Project Holy Ghost Central Park, Enugu; Planet Project Garriki Central Project, Enugu.

Reinforce Global Construction Company Ltd, Enugu-Abakaliki Flyover; Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, Okpara Avenue, Enugu; Tanit Medical Engineering Ltd, Enugu International Hospital Project; and Mil House Energy Services Ltd, Awhum Village, Enugu State.

Other sealed facilities include China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Obogoro Road, Swali, Yenagoa, Bayelsa; Megastar Technical and Construction Company Limited, Imiringi Road, Yenagoa, Bayelsa; and Multi Plan Nigeria Ltd., Okuru-Ama, Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, among others.

Repeat offences not tolerated

In a similar exercise conducted in May, the agency sealed 21 facilities in the Federal Capital Territory for noncompliance with existing environmental laws.

NESREA reiterates commitment to enforcement

The Director-General of NESREA, Prof. Innocent Barikor, urged facility operators to comply with environmental laws in the course of their operations.

Barikor emphasized that the agency would continue to carry out enforcement exercises to protect the environment and deter noncompliant operators.

What you should know

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) plays a vital role in protecting and developing Nigeria’s environment.

As the country’s primary environmental enforcement body, NESREA ensures compliance with environmental laws, standards, and policies.

Its responsibilities extend to coordinating with stakeholders both within and outside Nigeria, focusing on enforcing environmental regulations and fostering collaboration in key areas such as biodiversity conservation, sustainable natural resource management, and environmental technology.