Nigeria’s electricity supply rebounded on Monday, 25th April 2022 to 92,490.1MWh, representing a 7% increase compared to 86,450.66MWh recorded on Sunday.

Similarly, energy generated also increased by 7% to 93.703.1MWh, from 87,600.87MWh recorded in the previous day. This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Nigeria’s electricity supply has been dwindling in recent weeks, following multiple disruptions of the national grid, causing wide blackouts across the country. Meanwhile, energy generation peaked at 4,193.8MW on Monday, which is 2.5% higher than the 4,092.7MW recorded during the previous day, while off-generation also rose by 37.6% to 3,524MW.

It is worth noting that Nigeria’s energy generation is still below the required 105,000MWh electricity generation in other to record a relatively stable power supply.

Highlight (25th April 2022)

Peak generation – 4,193.8MW (+2.5%)

Off-peak generation – 3,524MW (+37.6%)

Energy generated – 93,703.1MWh (+7%)

Energy sent out – 92,490.1MWh (+7%)

Also, the highest frequency for the day was 51.25Hz, while the lowest frequency was 49.03Hz. Meanwhile, 98.71% of the total energy generated on Monday was sent out, which is higher than the 98.69% sent out in the previous day.

Meanwhile, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has insisted that consumers should be billed according to the hours of electricity supplied with respect to the approved band classification and have the right to contest the tariff band classification they have been assigned.

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need of many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the price of diesel and recent fuel scarcity across the country. The cost of power in the country has gone up and is further exacerbated by constant disruption in electricity supply.