The late Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi of Oyo was born on October 15, 1938 to the family of Oba Adeyemi II and Ibironke. The Iku baba yeye, as he is popularly called, was crowned in November 1970 as Alaafin of the oldest Oyo empire which has existed for 600 years.

Iku Baba Yeye means “The One Who Can Command Death Or He Who Is Parent To Death”. Prior to his coronation, he was a boxer and lover of boxing.

He is a husband to 13 wives amongst which are ; Ayaba Abibat Adeyemi, Ayaba Rahmat Adedayo Adeyemi, Ayaba Mujidat Adeyemi, Ayaba Rukayat Adeyemi, Ayaba Folashade Adeyemi, Ayaba Badirat Ajoke Adeyemi, Ayaba Memunat Omowunmi Adeyemi, Ayaba Omobolanle Adeyemi, Ayaba Moji Adeyemi, Ayaba Anuoluwapo Adeyemi, and Ayaba Damilola Adeyemi.

Educational background and career

Late monarch began his education at a Quranic School in Iseyin. he attended Obalende Modern School and Tinubu Methodist School for his primary education.

He later proceeded to St. Gregory’s College Obalende for his secondary education till his father was deposed as the Alaafin on February 14, 1946.

He worked briefly at the Royal Exchange Assurance in Lagos. While working at the Royal Exchange, he wrote articles under pen names in newspapers, writing about himself and his experience.

In November 1970, He was chosen by the kingmakers of which he moved into the palace after completing the traditional rites under the tutelage of the Oyomesi. He was presented the staff of office as the Alaafin of Oyo by the then military Governor of the Western State, Colonel Adeyinka Adebayo at his coronation ceremony held at the Durbar Stadium in Oyo town.

In 1979, He was honoured with the national honour of CFR at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, and was appointed as the chancellor of Uthman dan Fodiyo University in Sokoto from 1980 to 1992.

In 1990, President Ibrahim Babangida appointed him Amir-ul-Hajj in recognition of his commitment to the consolidation of Islam in Nigeria.