Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo has died at age 83.

The late Alaafin who ruled for 52 years is from the Adeyemi of Alowolodu family. He was born on October 15, 1938.

According to reports, he died at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti and his family received his remains on Saturday morning at Idi-Igba in Oyo town.

Related posts No Content Available

The late Alaafin is the son of Oba Adeyemi II, the former Alaafin of Oyo who was deposed and sent into exile in 1954.

Details later ….