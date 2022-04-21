The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has responded to reports about a fire outbreak at its Makurdi, Benue State branch.

This was disclosed in a Press release signed by Osita Nwanisobi, Director, Corporate Communications of the CBN.

Nariametrics reported that the fire incident at the Makurdi branch of the CBN in Benue State was allegedly started in the bank’s file room before it became fierce.

What the CBN is saying

The apex bank called the fire outbreak a minor incident. It said, “A minor fire occurred at our Makurdi Branch at about 7.00 a.m. today, Thursday, April 21, 2022, and was swiftly checked moments after it was detected.

“The prompt response of the Bank’s security and facility management units as well as support from the Benue State Fire Service helped to fight the fire and prevented any damage the fire might have caused to the main office building.”

The Bank said that the fire started from the fuel dump behind the branch building sending smoke into the atmosphere and no fatality was recorded.

“Fortunately, there were no fatalities and the affected site has since been cordoned off for further investigation,“ CBN said.

It stated that normal work has also continued at the branch and assured the general public that no damage was done to the Makurdi branch of the Bank.”