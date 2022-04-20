Sterling Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Olusola Owuru and Mr. Olatunji Mayaki as Non- Executive Director and Independent Non-Executive Directors of the bank, respectively.

This was disclosed through a notice by the company which was filed with the Exchange and signed by the company’s secretary, Temitayo Adegoke.

The appointment of the Non-Executive Directors, according to the disclosure, have been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

What you need to know about appointees

Mrs. Olusola Owuru

Mr. Olusola Owuru is a seasoned professional with a strong bias for credit analysis, risk management and marketing. She worked with Coopers and Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers), NAL Merchant Bank (now Sterling Bank Plc.) and Citibank Nigeria where she rose to the position of Vice President.

Mrs. Oworu served as a Special Adviser on Commerce & Industry to the erstwhile Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN. She was also an Honourable Commissioner for Commerce & Industry with the primary responsibility to develop several greenfield projects, initiate schemes to improve the investment climate and lead the drive to attract new investments to Lagos State.

Mrs. Oworu holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Accounting and is a fellow of the Institute of the Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. Mrs. Oworu was an Independent Director of First Bank of Nigeria Limited from January 2016 to April 2021. She is currently the Chairperson, Lekki Concession Company, and a member of the Advisory Board of Landmark Village, Lekki.

Mr. Olatunji Mayaki

Mr. Olatunji Mayaki is a is currently an Executive Management Consultant at Welton Energy/Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Ltd. Prior to this, he was the Deputy Managing Director at Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Ltd.

Mr. Mayaki has over 35 years of experience in Corporate Law, Banking & Finance, Asset and Wealth Management and the Upstream Oil and Gas Business. He worked with Shell Nigeria where he was Country Head, Legal & Company Secretary, delivering broad-based Legal advice on in-country and West African regional issues.

Before his time with Shell Nigeria, Mr. Mayaki served as Vice President, Legal /Compliance & Company Secretary with ARM where he provided general legal advice, specifically on money/capital market transactions and wealth creation initiatives.

Mr. Mayaki has vast experience in Corporate Governance, Risk Management, and Stakeholder Management. He has served on the Board of a United Kingdom Charity since 2012, where he championed the establishment of several programs in Nigeria to support health systems, social development, women, and the girl child.

Mr. Mayaki holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree from the University of Ibadan, a Bachelor’s degree in Law also from the University Ibadan, and a Barrister at Law qualification from the Nigerian Law School. He is a Member, of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a Member of the International Bar Association.