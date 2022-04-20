Nigeria’s energy generation rebounded from the downtrend recorded in the weekend, rising by 10% to 93,236.58MWh on Tuesday, 19th April 2022 compared to 84,764.67MWh recorded in the previous day.

In the same vein, Power sent out also improved by 10.1% to 92,144.71MWh from 83,723.87MWh recorded on Monday, 18th April 2022. This is according to data tracked by Nairalytics from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

A further look at the data showed that energy generation peaked at 4,159MW on Tuesday, 2.3% higher than the 4,066.1MW recorded during the previous day, while off-generation also appreciated by 21.8% to 3,565.5MW

Despite the improvement, it is worth noting that Nigeria requires at least 105,000 electricity generation in other to record a relatively stable power supply.

Highlight (19th April 2022)

Peak generation – 4,159.3MW (+2.3%)

Off-peak generation – 3,565.5MW (+21.8%)

Energy generated – 93,236.58MWh (+10%)

Energy sent out – 92,144.71MWh (+10.1%)

Also, the highest frequency for the day was 50.8Hz, while the lowest frequency was 48.99Hz. Meanwhile, 98.83% of the total energy generated on Tuesday was sent out, which is higher than 98.77% sent out in the previous day.

Meanwhile, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has insisted that consumers should be billed according to the hours of electricity supplied with respect to the approved band classification and have the right to contest the tariff band classification they have been assigned.

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need of many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the price of diesel and recent fuel scarcity across the country.

The resumption of some normalcy in the supply of electricity will go a long way in serving as a succour for the Nigerian populace.