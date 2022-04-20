President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that no individual or group of people would be allowed to destabilize Nigeria as he called on Nigerians to resist agents bent on causing breakdown of law and order in the country.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, via a statement issued on Wednesday at the State House.

What the President is saying

Adesina quoted President Buhari as saying, “We have the land, we have the resources, and we have the people. I do not know why people will allow themselves to be successfully subverted to destabilise their own country.’’

The President, who thanked the governors and ministers for honouring his invitation to break the Ramadan fast, expressed the confidence that in spite of current security challenges, the country would succeed.

On the 2023 general elections, the President affirmed that being beneficiary of free, fair and credible elections, the introduction of technology would make it impossible for anyone to claim millions of votes again in Nigeria, making it difficult to rig.

What the Chairman of NGF is saying

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, commended the president for demonstrating resilience and determination at a crucial period in Nigeria’s history.

He said, “We have a leader who is not distracted by momentary challenges but has continued to commit to the renewal of our nation.

“We also have governors, ministers and heads of government agencies that are equally dedicated to building a better Nigeria, under the president’s watch.’’

Fayemi noted that this year’s month of Ramadan coincided with the just- concluded Christian Lenten period.

What you should know

It is no longer news that Nigeria has been going through disturbing security challenges across the country due to activities of terrorists, kidnappers, bandits and even some separatist groups with high casualty figures.

The level of insecurity has increased as the country gets closer to the general election that will usher in another set of leaders.