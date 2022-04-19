Air Peace Airline has reloocated it’s international flights to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Terminal 2 from Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

This was disclosed by Air Peace via a notice shared with the flying public on Tuesday.

According to the airline, the passengers are expected to process their tickets, boarding and check-ins.

What Air Peace is saying about relocation

It stated, “The management of Air Peace hereby notify the flying public that from April 19, 2022, the airline’s international and regional flight departures will now be at the newly commissioned Terminal 2 of the MMIA, Lagos.

“Passengers flying to Accra, Banjul, Johannesburg, Dubai, Dakar, and Freetown are expected to proceed to the new terminal to process their tickets, boarding and check-ins. Our ghreound personels will assist you to ensure you seamlessly adjust to the new development.”

What you should know about new terminal

The new international terminal is one of the five terminals being built in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Enugu.

The project was included in a bilateral arrangement between the Federal Government and the People’s Republic of China.

The ones in Abuja and Port Harcourt had been completed and inaugurated, while that of Kano has also been completed and billed for inauguration soon.

The new Lagos International terminal has the capacity to process 14 million passengers per annum.

It is built on a landmass of approximately 56,000 square metres, and it has 66 check-in counters, five baggage collection carousels, 16 immigration desks at arrival, 28 immigration desks at departure, eight security screening points and six-passenger boarding bridges, out of which two have already been installed.