Sterling Bank Plc will now face sanction by the Advertising Practitioner Council of Nigeria (APCON) over an offensive post it flagged which likened Jesus Christ’s resurrection to the rise of Agege bread in its Easter message.

APCON made this known in a recent press release signed by Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, the Chief Executive Officer of APCON and seen by Nairametrics.

Describing the action of the bank as provocative Easter celebration advertisement, the advertising regulatory agency said it will ensure that the bank is sanctioned for such an offensive advertisement

What APCON is saying

The statement read, “The Advertising Practitioner Council of Nigeria (APCON) has observed with displeasure the insensitive and provocative Easter celebration advertisement by Sterling Bank Plc which compared to the resurrection of Christ with Agege Bread.

“The distasteful advertisement was neither submitted nor approved for exposure by the advertising standard panel (ASP), the statutory Panel charge with the responsibility of ensuring that advertisement conforms with the prevailing laws of the federation as well as the code of ethics of advertising in Nigeria.

“APCON will take necessary actions to ensure that sterling bank is sanctioned for the exposure of such offensive advertisement according to law and that no religious belief or faith is ridiculed or any blasphemous advertisement exposed in any guise.”

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had earlier reported that Sterling Bank Plc has apologized to the public for putting up a post that compared the resurrection of Jesus Christ to the rise of Agege bread on its social media page and subscribers’ mail.

In celebrating Easter, the bank had shared a post with the quote, “Like Agege Bread, He Rose” which met serious reprisal by many Christians.

Describing the post as one that is insensitive and insulting to Christians, social media users demanded that the post be brought down immediately and an apology be tendered by the bank.