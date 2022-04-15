MTN Nigeria has launched Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) call service, in line with its commitment to providing access to the best communications technology and improving overall customer experience.

The service, also referred to as HD (high definition) calls, provides customers who own compatible devices with superior natural-sounding voice quality, reduced background noise and faster call connectivity.

The Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho said, “With VoLTE, MTN Nigeria continues to enhance Nigerian lives with innovative technology. VoLTE is free to access today at your rates, from a VoLTE-enabled smartphone so you can call and surf at the same time with no interruptions ever again. We move!”

The MTN VoLTE call service will be charged at regular call rates. It will be available to all customers with VoLTE-enabled devices such as Tecno Phantom X, Infinix Zero X and Infinix Zero X Pro smartphones. Other device models from Samsung, Nokia, Apple, Tecno, etc. will be supported soon.

To enjoy the service, customers only need to do three (3) things: check that they have a 4G USIM; check that they are within a 4G coverage area by texting 4G to 131, and update their VOLTE smartphone to the latest software version and restart the phone. Customers without a 4G USIM can schedule an appointment by visiting https://scheduler.mtnonline.com/qwebbook/