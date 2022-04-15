The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has demolished 2 distressed buildings in furtherance of its commitment to rid the State of non-conforming structures.

This was disclosed by the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, who said that the demolition of two, three-floor structures located at 151, Itire Road and 14, Akinwunmi Street, both in Mushin area of the State, is part of efforts at achieving the vision of zero-tolerance of building collapse in the State.

What the General Manager of LASBCA is saying

Oki said, “The affected buildings were identified as being highly distressed as far back as last year but in spite of all efforts by the Agency to prevail on the recalcitrant owners of the affected buildings to toe the line of due processes and best practices in consonance with LASBCA regulations, including conducting Non-Destructive Tests, the owners did not respond and the Agency had to be proactive in removing the buildings in order to avert a collapse.’’

He emphasised that the decision was taken after a thorough engineering appraisal and monitoring carried out by the Agency across the State, Oki said the exercise was to ensure a better physical planning environment for sustainable development and averting needless loss of lives and property.

He said, “People have shown disregard for the State Laws on building construction in the past of which the resultant effects are worrisome. This has to stop for all to enjoy safe and habitable buildings without worries or fear of collapse.’’

He, therefore, appealed to building owners and developers to desist from starting projects without obtaining Building Planning Approvals, seeking authorisation from LASBCA, hiring the services of relevant professionals and generally abiding by the building laws and codes of the State.

Oki also called on owners and developers of existing buildings to cultivate the habit of good maintenance culture, carry out engineering appraisal where necessary and obtain Certificate of Completion and Fitness for Habitation, which will certify that the building is fit for habitation and assure would-be occupants of a safe and secure environment.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has in recent times embarked on the demolition and sealing off of properties across the state for breaching the state’s physical planning laws and lack of approval from the relevant authorities.

The state government has always asked developers and property owners to ensure they get approval from the relevant state authorities before going ahead with their construction in order not to distort the state’s physical planning masterplan.

This exercise has been carried out in various parts of the state such as Ikoyi, Lekki, Ikeja GRA, Magodo GRA, Surulere, Ogudu GRA, Amuwo Odofin amongst other places.

The enforcement of the state’s physical planning laws is to help reduce the incidences of building collapse.

The General Manager of LASBCA had said that the enforcement exercise which would continue, is part of efforts to rid the state of illegal and unapproved building constructions.