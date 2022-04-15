Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of our MD/CEO Mr. Madu Hamman by President Muhammed Buhari as the new MD of FMBN the apex Mortgage Bank in Nigeria.

Mr. Madu Hamman has over 34 years of banking experience in Mortgage and Credit Analysis, Banking Operations, Business Development, Business Support Services, and Human Resource Management. He has anchored and directed the planning, integration, and implementation of critical projects for the Bank.

In the past 2 years under his leadership, the Bank has moved into profitability with a balance sheet size of N34.46bn. In addition, the CBN recently approved the Bank’s Rights Issue of 3.692bn ordinary shares of 50keach at N0.82 per share. This appointment is indeed an endorsement of the Abbey brand.

At an emergency meeting held on the 14th of April 2022, the Board named Mr. Mobolaji Adewumi the current ED Finance & Admin as the Acting Managing Director of the Bank.

Mr. Mobolaji Adewumi is an experienced professional with a deep knowledge of the financial services industry. He possesses an extensive working knowledge of sub-Saharan Africa.

He obtained his MBA (specializing in Finance) from Judge Business School, University of Cambridge, UK, and his BSc in Management and Accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. He became a Chartered Accountant (ACCA) in 2007.

He worked for KPMG as Audit Senior between 2006 to 2009 before joining UBA from 2009 to 2011 where he worked in various capacities. He also worked for Africa Finance Corporation, Egon Zehnder International London Office, and Fairtrade International before joining Aso Savings and Loan Plc as Special Adviser to the MD/CEO & Head, Strategy between 2012 to 2015.

He later moved to First Bank of Nigeria Limited where he was a Special Assistant to the MD/CEO between 2016 to 2019 and later joined VFD as the Group Executive Director Finance from April 2019 to March 2020.

These are indeed exciting times for Abbey Mortgage Bank, in the wake of its 30th anniversary as an organization. The Bank has been undergoing a transformation Journey. The new management has been involved in taking strategic decisions which have led to these outstanding results. Abbey is a Bank to watch. Congratulations to Madu Hamman and to Abbey Mortgage Bank as it continues its transformational renaissance.