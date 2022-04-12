The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 72 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,205.03 points, to reflect a growth of 0.72% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.51%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N181.73 billion.

At the close of market on Tuesday 12nd April 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.45 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as CAP led 30 gainers, and 17 losers topped by ACADEMY at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,488.59 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

CAP up +10.00% to close at N19.80

NEIMETH up +9.86% to close at N1.56

MEYER up +9.68% to close at N1.36

BERGER up +9.68% to close at N6.08

LEARNAFRICA up +9.52% to close at N2.07

NGX Top ASI losers

ACADEMY down – 10.00% to close at N1.44

CAVERTON down – 9.92% to close at N1.18

ROYALEX down – 9.62% to close at N0.94

LINKASS down – 7.55% to close at N0.49

PRESTIGE down – 6.98% to close at N0.40

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

GTCO – 39,093,184

ZENITHBANK – 27,207,626

NB – 15,500,127

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

SEPLAT – N984,837,350.20

GTCO – N908,924,998.10

ZENITHBANK – N674,265,957.75

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 30 gainers surpassed 17 losers.