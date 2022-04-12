Access Bank, GTBank, Stanbic IBTC, Zenith Bank, Anheuser-Bush Inbev and 20 others have made LinkedIn’s Top 25 best places to work in Nigeria in 2022.

This was disclosed by LinkedIn, a global professional network company, in a statement issued and seen by Nairametrics on Tuesday.

According to LinkedIn, the companies offer stability in the ever-changing world of work, as they are not only attracting employees but retaining them.

The list includes companies in financial services, information technology, consumer goods, food and beverages, oil and gas, telecommunications, professional services and internet services.

Highlights of the ranking

Financial services companies in Nigeria dominated the list with the top four companies ranked being Access Bank, GTB, Stanbic IBTC and Zenith Bank.

The world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Bush Inbev, ranked fifth on the list.

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc made the cut at number six, followed by Sterling Bank Plc at number seven

British American Tobacco, BAT Nigeria, was ranked number eight.

First Bank of Nigeria was ranked number nine, while Fidelity Bank and Interswitch ranked number ten and eleven respectively, further demonstrating the dominance of financial services as the best sector to grow a career in Nigeria.

Other companies that are featured in the ranking include The Coca-Cola Company, Standard Chartered Bank, Olam, United Bank of Africa, FCMB, Shell, Globacom, Fiverr, PwC, Amazon, MTN, Wema Bank, Nestle and Promasidor.

What is LinkedIn saying about the ranking LinkedIn said, “These are companies offering stability in our ever-changing world of work – the ones that are not only attracting employees but retaining them. “LinkedIn data across seven pillars, each revealing an important element of career progression: the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and spread of educational backgrounds.”

Report methodology

Companies that were eligible for the ranking included firms with at least 500 employees as of December 31, 2021, and an attrition rate no higher than 10% from January to December 2021. The methodology timeframe used was based on LinkedIn data.

Companies with layoffs of more than 10% of their workforce during that time, based on public announcements, were not considered in the ranking.

Only parent companies ranked on the list.

Majority-owned subsidiaries and data about those subsidiaries are incorporated into the parent company score.

All data counts are normalised based on company size across the pool of companies eligible for the list.

Commenting on the report, Tunde Ajetomobi, Country Manager, Turn Left Media – the Exclusive Partner to LinkedIn Marketing Solutions in Nigeria, said, “This report reflects the evolving relationship between organisational culture and employee retention. It also shows that the dynamics around talent acquisition and retention remain a core component which organisations must continue to take more seriously and prioritise in their strategic goals. “As we all can see, the work environment has fully evolved, the future of work we always talked about is here, the aftermath of COVID-19 made sure of that. Job candidates are increasingly choosing their companies as they continue to adapt by taking on new skills, even as businesses are adapting to new consumer expectations and behaviour by leveraging web tech to drive effective brand positioning. “These rankings are intended to spur organisations in Nigeria to pay closer attention to organisational culture, bearing in mind that competition over quality talent never ceases.” He added that companies looking to improve their competitive edge have a great opportunity to leverage LinkedIn’s suite of resources to position their brands more favourably to attract and retain quality talent. “We are a massive resource tool for businesses, we have the B2B Institute, which is a think tank funded by LinkedIn that researches the future of B2B marketing and decision making, we collect valuable data and resources which are very important in making strategic decisions for businesses,” he added.