Leading global multi-asset broker Kwakol Markets offers the most advanced and user-friendly resources to aid informed decision making. This ranges from cutting-edge market analysis to calculators and educational resources, along with the latest technological tools, such as AI-driven sentiment analysis.

Kwakol Markets is committed to providing clients innovative products to maximise chances of success in the financial markets. This makes the brand a trusted broker partner for many investors, traders, and companies.

Actionable Market Alerts from Autochartist

To save clients the time and effort needed to scan the markets for opportunities, Kwakol Markets has integrated Autochartist on its platform. Autochartist provides regular alerts of high-probability trade set-ups across a wide range of financial assets. The program analyses hundreds of chart formations and provides a visual representation of future price momentum and volatility. With this information, clients can improve their strategies, manage market exposure, capitalise on expected outcomes of macroeconomic events, and manage risk efficiently.

AI-Driven Sentiment Analysis Through Acuity

Acuity leverages machine learning and natural language processing to turn “infobesity” into an advantage for traders. It scours millions of analyst opinions, news articles, market commentaries and research to provide an average market sentiment on a particular asset. The primary advantage of news sentiment data is that it is a leading indicator. Kwakol Markets has integrated Acuity into its platform to help traders with quick analysis of news data and use its leading indicator properties. Acuity further uses the power of visual tools to enable easier decision-making for traders.

Real-Time Stories from Kwakol Academy

Kwakol Markets offers daily bite-sized videos, giving a snapshot of geopolitical events, economic data releases and technical analysis. This real-time financial news provides key information for traders to consider in their strategies. Traders can also get a quick view of the real-time prices of various assets via these videos.

Trading Calculators and Economic Calendar

Among the various tools offered by Kwakol Markets are several types of calculators for clients to get quick information. These include:

Currency Converter: To make real-time exchange rate conversions between two currencies. This helps traders with various decisions regarding position size, trading capital, entry and exits, and profit/loss calculations.

To make real-time exchange rate conversions between two currencies. This helps traders with various decisions regarding position size, trading capital, entry and exits, and profit/loss calculations. Pivot Point Calculator: Traders can calculate pivot points in 4 different systems by inputting the previous day’s opening and closing prices, along with highs and lows. Pivot points are essential tools in technical analysis, which help traders to determine likely support and resistance levels and possible market turning points. They can help to determine the overall market trend.

Traders can calculate pivot points in 4 different systems by inputting the previous day’s opening and closing prices, along with highs and lows. Pivot points are essential tools in technical analysis, which help traders to determine likely support and resistance levels and possible market turning points. They can help to determine the overall market trend. Fibonacci Retracement: The tool can help generate Fibonacci retracement and extension values, by providing the high and low price values of traders’ choice. Fibonacci retracement is a great technical indicator that finds use in various trading strategies. It can be used to find market entry/exit points, determine stop-loss levels, and price targets. It can also help identify potential support/resistance levels.

The tool can help generate Fibonacci retracement and extension values, by providing the high and low price values of traders’ choice. Fibonacci retracement is a great technical indicator that finds use in various trading strategies. It can be used to find market entry/exit points, determine stop-loss levels, and price targets. It can also help identify potential support/resistance levels. Stop-Loss Limit: Traders can use this calculator to find out exactly how much they stand to gain or lose, if they choose a long/short position, or enter a market at a certain price level, with a particular position size. This is a vital tool for traders to manage their risk levels.

Traders can use this calculator to find out exactly how much they stand to gain or lose, if they choose a long/short position, or enter a market at a certain price level, with a particular position size. This is a vital tool for traders to manage their risk levels. Economic Calendar: The Kwakol Markets economic calendar provides the list of all upcoming macroeconomic events, categorised into high, low, and medium impact, with forecasted and previous values. The ensuing market volatility is often a result of the gap between forecasted and actual values. Many economic releases of major countries like the US are associated with increased price volatility, which could provide tradable opportunities. This vital tool helps traders to prepare for future volatility, and choose assets and strategies that can capitalise on market trends, following an event.

Kwakol Markets Releases iOS Version of its Trader’s Room

The Kwakol Market’s Trader’s Room is now available on Apple App Store, offering an enhanced user experience to clients. Traders can use this feature to track their positions, make fast withdrawals and deposits, open accounts, and make transfers from anywhere, using their iPhone or iPad. Kwakol Markets is also working towards providing an Android version of this feature for users later in 2022.

Kwakol Markets’ MT4 and MT5 platforms are accessible on multiple devices, to allow clients to trade assets seamlessly with the best tools for technical and fundamental analysis, anywhere and anytime.

Continuous Efforts at Expansion and New Innovations

Kwakol Markets continuously strives to promote access to wealth-building opportunities in the global financial markets, through technological innovations. The company also aims to expand globally and build long-lasting, fruitful partnerships. Kwakol Markets recently obtained a license from the Australian Securities Investment Commission (ASIC) to offer its services in the continent.

Following their successful participation at the 2022 iFX EXPO held in Dubai in February, the company is gearing up to become a Bronze Sponsor in the iFX EXPO International in Cyprus, to be held from June 7 to 9, 2022. The biggest B2B fintech event in the world will offer a conducive networking environment for experts from various fields in the financial industry.

To find out more about Kwakol, or set up a meeting during the iFX EXPO International, contact the team here.