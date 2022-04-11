The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of results for the 2022 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted on April 9.

This disclosure is contained in JAMB’s Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar, on Monday in Abuja.

The examination body said that the students can access their results by visiting the JAMB website at www.jamb.gov.ng and then clicking on 2022 Mock Result checking and inputting their UTME registration number.

What JAMB is saying

The statement from JAMB reads, ‘’The results of the Mock-UTME conducted on Saturday, 9th April, 2022, have been released.

“Consequently, candidates who sat for the examination are to visit www.jamb.gov.ng and click on ‘2022 Mock Result Checking’ and input their UTME registration number to access their results.’’

What you should know

It can be recalled that JAMB had said that at least 175,000 candidates sat for the mock UTME at JAMB’s 757 centres nationwide.

The registration exercise for the 2022 UTME/DE ended on March 26, with the main examination scheduled to hold from May 6 to May 16.

The examination body had earlier revealed that a total number of 1, 837, 011 candidates are registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)/Direct Entry (DE) as the exercise came to an end.