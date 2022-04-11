Doing Business in Nigeria Conference (DBNC), a platform that brings together business experts who share ideas and ways to sustain businesses in Nigeria, is set to hold its second edition on 27th April, 2022. The theme for the program is “The Age of Conscious Resource Utilization” and its convener is Linda Uneze, Managing Partner, Maurice Xandra Solutions.

Attendees of DBNC will be taught how to harness business resources, ways to maximize potential, and patterns to adopt to ensure that there is consistency in the growth of a business. Every business desires to thrive and outdo its competitors; however, there must be a conscious desire to achieve that goal. This means that thoughts must be backed with plans and actions.

DBNC believes that creating a platform where business professionals share the steps they took to achieve business growth will enlighten attendees to grow in the right direction. Also, it will help them not to make avoidable mistakes.

Humans are reliable resources for a thriving economy. Asides from the physical manpower, there is mental capacity that cannot be undermined. For any business to develop, its resources must be adequately tapped and utilized to ensure sustainability in the emerging market. These and many more will be touched on at DBNC. Therefore, attendees should be prepared to learn the basics and hard lessons from business experts whose businesses have thrived over the years.

DBNC is poised to encourage developing businesses to achieve their full potential. Hence, its commitment to creating a platform that brings like minds together for the sole aim of achieving business excellence.

Sessions

There will be two sessions in this year’s edition of DBNC which are the Business and Technology sessions. In the first session, the topic for discussion is Business Strategy and Execution in an Emerging Market. Strategies vary from one business to another. The strategy that enabled the growth of a business may not necessarily work for another business. One has to understand the strategy of his business, its potential, and its impact on its consumers. In this session, the speakers shall touch on strategies for a business, and how it is set and executed in an emerging market.

Regardless of the increase in products and services in the market, there is always a space for that new idea and project.

The second session shall be bothering on the topic “Embracing Technology for Business Sustainability.” For any business to thrive, it must embrace technology to ensure its sustainability. DBNC will expose attendees to ways to attract customers and investors, and grow businesses using technology. Social media is one tool that has helped several businesses to attain its potential over the years. Other ways that can ensure the sustainability of a business using technology will also be taught at DBNC. While we emphasize on adequately utilizing resources, we must ensure that no aspect is left out.

Speakers

This year’s conference has notable speakers whose experiences in the field of business speak volumes. Likewise, sharing their knowledge with attendees will be quite impactful in the development of their businesses. There will be different speakers and moderators for each session.

For the Business session, which comes first, the keynote speaker is Paul Onwuanibe, Group Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Landmark Group. The other speakers for this session are Dr. Teddy Ngu, CEO, GB Foods; Adesola Sotande-Peters, CFO, Godrej Africa, USA & Middle East; Ugo Obi-Chukwu, Founder & Partner, Nairametric Financial Advocates; and Linda Uneze, Managing Partner, Maurice Xandra Solutions. This session will be moderated by Linda Uneze.

The second session is on Technology and the keynote speaker is Olatomiwa Williams, Country Manager, Microsoft Nigeria and Ghana. Other speakers are Dr. Ayo Adegboye, CEO Arravo; Jane Egerton-Idehen, Head of Sales Middle East and Africa, Meta (Facebook); Olu Akanmu, President and Co-CEO, Opay; Ann Ukadike. VP, People & Culture, Terragon Group. The Moderator for this session is Ann Ukadike.

Sponsors

This event is powered by Maurice Xandra Solutions and sponsored by General Electric, VFD Group, Environmental Accord Limited, Interswitch, GB Foods Africa and Unotelos Limited.

Media Partners

We have the media support of the following media houses: Nairametrics, Adzinga Media, and Business Day Nigeria. The time for the conference is 1:00 pm and it will hold on Zoom. To register, please click the link below:

https://www.doingbusinessinnigeriaconference.net/registration

For further inquiries, kindly send an email to dbnc@mauricexandra.com or contact 09049313488.