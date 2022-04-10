Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is once again tweeting about Twitter. Specifically, he offered a slew of suggestions for Twitter Blue, the company’s subscription service. Price reduction, Dogecoin payment option, and ad bans are part of the changes.

Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk – who now owns 9.2% of Twitter – is a prolific tweeter who often moves markets with his tweets.

As Twitter’s newest board member, he said he is looking forward to making substantial improvements to Twitter in the months ahead.

Twitter Blue, the social media giant’s first subscription service, launched in June. It allows users to subscribe for exclusive access to special features like “Undo Tweet” functionality, customized Twitter icon templates, and the ability to add bookmarks to Twitter.

Musk wrote a series of tweets on Saturday urging the subscription price to be cut and no ads to be included.

“People who sign up for Twitter Blue (paying $3/month) should see an authentication checkmark,” he tweeted.

“Price probably needs to be $2/month, but we are paying 12 months in advance & the account won’t be checked for 60 days (watch for chargebacks) & can be suspended with no refund if used to send spam and scams,” he said.

“No ads, either. Twitter depends on advertising money to survive, which gives corporations much greater power to dictate policy,” he added.

The price should also be in local currency and proportional to affordability, Musk said.

“Maybe we can accept Doge as payment?” he asked.

Only the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand offer the Twitter Blue service.

Subscribers can change their tweets before they go live by using the undo feature. Unlike editing, which Twitter users have often requested, this is not an edit option. The company has said that it is not an edit button, but rather an opportunity to preview and revise your Tweet before it’s published to the world.