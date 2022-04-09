President Muhammadu Buhari has approved bills on the establishment of Nigeria’s Police Academy and an Animal Disease Control Act.

This was disclosed in a statement by the office of the Presidency on Friday evening.

This comes after the President recently approved a bill on 3.33% reduction in the Federal Government’s allocation in the current review of the revenue allocation formula bill.

What the Presidency is saying

The statement which was signed by the President’s media aide, Garba Shehu stated that President Muhammadu Buhari assented to two Bills recently passed by the National Assembly as detailed below:

ANIMAL DISEASES (CONTROL) ACT, 2022: “This Act repeals the Animal Diseases (Control) Act, Cap. A17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enacts the Animal Diseases (Control) Act for the purpose of prevention, detection, control and eradication of infectious and contagious transboundary and zoonotic animal diseases, prevention of antimicrobial resistance through the control and regulation of the use and administration of veterinary biologics, veterinary medicinal products and chemicals in animals, animal products medicated animal feeds, sales and distribution of pet foods, veterinary medical devices, other veterinary products,

The Presidency said that the Bill will also enhance animal welfare and food safety.

The other bill approved by President Buhari is the NIGERIA POLICE ACADEMY (ESTABLISHMENT) ACT, 2021 which establishes and provides legal framework for the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, as a degree-awarding institution to provide academic and professional training.

The Presidency stated that the Academy will be headed by a Commandant, not below the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, and shall be appointed by the Police Service Commission on the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police as stipulated in Section 8 of the Act.

Other bills signed by Buhari yesterday include the Nigeria Law Reform Commission Act, 2022, the National Biotechnology Development Agency Act, 2022, the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022 and the Federal Medical Centre, Hong (Establishment) Act, 2022.