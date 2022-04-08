Veritasi Homes and Properties, a foremost real estate company in Nigeria, has signed its Commercial Paper (CP) programme worth N10.00 billion. The CP programme, approved through the Board Listings and Markets Committee of the Financial Market Dealers Quotation (FMDQ) Securities Exchange, is the largest exchange in Nigeria. The signing ceremony, held at The WheatBaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, on the 1st of April, was attended by partners, sponsors, and other stakeholders.

According to the founder and CEO of Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited, Adetola Nola, the successful signing of the commercial paper programme was a significant feat for the company. “We are delighted that the proceeds from the issuance of the CP will be applied to develop superior real estate projects designed for clients at home and in the diaspora. We want to thank Mega Capital Financial Services Limited, the transaction sponsor, and Pathway Advisors Limited, our financial adviser, for their efforts and professionalism in getting this programme approved. Our commitment as a brand to building a trustworthy business remains, and we look forward to other future engagements with the capital market.”

Speaking on the signing, Managing Director, Mega Capital Financial Services Limited, Mr Emmanuel Egbumokei said that Veritasi had gone through a series of checks to qualify for this. The successful signing showed that the company was trustworthy and transparent. “Considering what the company has been doing over time, the track record and the impression of the investing public on the company’s program, we are happy to be part of this great accomplishment. We know that the funding avenues will be well managed and utilized to further the company’s growth.”

Also present at the ceremony was Mr Seyi Ebenezer, who expressed delight and optimism at the signing. “My hope is very high, and I am optimistic about this signing. Being in the finance sector and looking at the various numbers from the antecedent of what Veritasi has done, I am confident they will replicate the same value and numbers. We know Veritasi will live up to their culture of diligence and integrity..”

Partner and Head, Marketing and communications, Tobi Yusuff, thanked all the partners who contributed to the successful signing of the commercial paper. He added that “Signing the CP programme is a significant milestone for Veritasi Homes, which tallies our short term aspirations. It will enable quick and efficient delivery of designated projects. We are happy about this and ready for its responsibilities and the opportunity to build trust with our stakeholders”.

Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited is an innovative and dynamic real estate company that provides world-class homes in Nigeria. The company has achieved several feats within the real estate sector in Nigeria and offers marketing, advisory and developmental services.