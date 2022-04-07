The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 48 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 46,543.51 points, to reflect a decline of 0.48% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 8.96%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization declined by N120.04 billion.

At the close of market on Thursday 7th April 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.09 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as CONOIL led 20 gainers, and 15 losers topped by VERITASKAP at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 3,827.07 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

CONOIL up +9.89% to close at N24.45

RTBRISCOE up +9.80% to close at N0.56

JAPAUL up +9.68% to close at N0.34

MEYER up +9.57% to close at N1.03

REGALINS up +9.09% to close at N0.36

NGX Top ASI losers

VERITASKAP down – 8.70% to close at N2.03

UACN down – 7.49% to close at N0.51

TRANSCORP down – 6.78% to close at N0.45

UPDCREIT down – 2.94% to close at N0.20

ETI down – 2.92% to close at N0.20

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FIDELITY – 44,426,183

TRANSCORP – 35,756,607

ZENITHBANK – 23,296,015

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

ZENITHBANK – N531,586,974.10

NGXGROUP – N222,053,492.20

GTCO – N201,605,370.30

Market sentiments trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 20 gainers surpassed 15 losers.