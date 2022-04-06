Unilever Nigeria Plc has proposed a dividend payment of N0.50 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. The dividend amounts to N2.87 billion, 84% of the company’s total profit for the year, N3.41 billion.

This dividend payment will be subject to shareholders’ approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and appropriate withholding tax.

According to the disclosure filed with the Exchange (NGX), shareholders are to ensure their names are registered in the Register of Members by the qualification date of April 14, 2022.

On Friday, May 6, 2022, the dividend which amounts to N2.87 billion will be disbursed electronically to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Thursday, April 14th 2022, and those who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The company’s registrar is Greenwich Registrars and Data Solutions Ltd and the e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website.

Unilever Nigeria Plc has 5,745,005,417 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N76.41 billion at the time of filing this report. The company’s shares opened trading on 5th of April, 2022 at N13.30 per share and closed at N13.30 per share.

What you should know

Unilever Nigeria Plc had released its Audited 2021 financial results earlier, for the period ended 31 December 2021, reporting a profit (after continuing operations) of N688 million, from a loss position of N3.76 billion year on year. Revenue of N70.52 billion was reported in the full-year period compared to N52.21 billion in the same period of 2020, representing a 35% increase.

Earnings per share was recorded as N0.63 kobo against N0.59 kobo recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

Year-to-date, the company’s shares have declined by 8.28% from N14.50 at the beginning of the year to N13.30 as at the time of writing this report.