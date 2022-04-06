Meta, the parent company of Facebook has said it is introducing ‘Sharing to Reels’, a new way make it easy for developers to share videos directly to Facebook.

As part of the launch, is said it is partnering with the likes of Smule, Vita, and VivaVideo that have integrated ‘Sharing to Reels’ and are finding new ways for creators to express themselves whilst also growing their communities to reach new audiences.

In addition to making Reels fun and easy for people to find and share relevant and entertaining content, the tech giant said it is focused on making Reels the best way for creators to get discovered, connect with their audience and earn money.

What Meta is saying

John McCarthy, Meta’s director of product management said with the new development, users will be able to discover Reels – at the top of Feed, in the Watch Tab, in Stories, and in Groups – based on their interests and what’s popular.

He said, “Enabling Sharing to Reels makes it easy for people to share short-form videos directly to Facebook. Once integrated, third-party apps will have a Reels button so people can share short videos, then customize with Reels editing tools like audio, text, effects, captions and stickers. Instead of downloading their video content and uploading it later, they can now create and share videos seamlessly with one tap of a button.

He added, ‘Reel on Facebook and become a creator on the global stage or just share them with friends and family. Reels can include audio, AR effects, captions with hashtags or tags for other accounts. When a person shares their reel from a third-party app to Facebook people can easily follow along, like, comment and share with friends and family.”