At the end of March 2022, the consumer goods index of the NGX experienced a decline by 5.76% from 588.00 points to 554.16 points during the period under review.

The negative performance of the Index can be attributed to the general negative sentiments of investors toward consumer goods stocks in the period, as well as the fact that investors were reacting to some newly released Audited financials from the companies. In addition, we observed some price corrections as a reaction to the announcement of dividend declarations.

Focusing on the performance of stocks under the consumer goods sector, we see that out of the 21 companies under the CGI, three (3) increased in share price while fourteen (14) declined and 4 remained unchanged.

We are placing focus on the 3 best performing consumer goods stocks in the month under review. These stocks were selected based on their price-performance from month-to-date and are represented by the percentage gained.

Presco Plc – 27.88%

Presco Plc share price enjoyed investors’ positive sentiment as it appreciated by 27.88% during the period under review, from N104.00 to N133.00 at the end of March. The FMCG company grew its capitalization from N104.00 billion to N133.00 billion.

The company’s most recent Q4 financial result for the period ended December 30, 2021, revealed that its Revenue grew by 97.68% from N23.89 billion to N47.23 billion in the period being reviewed.

However, the company recorded astounding growth in profit of 258.57%, from N5.26 billion in 2020 to N18.87 billion at the end of the twelve-month period. The shares of the company currently trade at N133.00 and has gained 51.48% from year-to-date.

Okomu Oil – 10.89%

The share price of Okomu Oil Plc, an industry peer with Presco Plc, grew by 10.89% during the period under review, from N135.00 per share to N149.70 per share, taking the market capitalization up by N14.02 billion within the month.

The growth in the share price of the company can be attributed to positive sentiment towards the company’s Audited Financial Statement of positive results.

Okomu Oil Plc’s FY 2021 result revealed a 60% growth in revenue from N23.41billion in 2020 to N37.39 billion in the current period. However, the company reported a 292% growth in net profit of N11.54 billion from N2.94 billion in the corresponding period of 2020.

The shares of the company trade at N142.00 and its year-to-date performance has remained unchanged.

Guinness Nig Plc – 4.71%

The shares of Guinness Plc have enjoyed a positive run since the beginning of the year, gaining 24% and 40.06% in January and February, respectively. The second most capitalized brewery on the exchange, then went on to gain 4.71% in price in March, from N68.00 to N71.20. The company enjoyed buy-interests which drove up the market capitalization by N7.01 billion to stand at N155.96 billion.

Recently, the company posted its HY 2021 result, reporting a 50.83% growth in revenue from N72.35 billion in HY 2020 to N109.12 billion in the current period. The breweries company reported a profit after tax of N8.82 billion from a loss of N317.42 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

The shares of Guinness Nig Plc currently trade at N71.00 and has a year-to-date value of 82.05%.