Nigeria’s electricity generation peaked at 4,399MW on Thursday, 31st March 2022, increasing by 1.3% from 4,343.7MW recorded on Wednesday, and representing the highest generated energy since the crisis earlier in the month.

In the same vein, energy sent out improved significantly by 5.4% to 99,921.42MWh (megawatt hour), from 94,796.14MWh recorded in the previous day, also the highest electricity sent out since the nationwide blackout.

Notably, the off-peak energy generation increased by 6.1% to 3.947MW.

This is according to data obtained from the website of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Supply picking up

The volume of energy sent out to electricity consumers in the country represents 98.62% of the total 101,322.39MWh generated on Thursday.

Nigeria’s energy generation has continued to rebound from the national power blackout earlier in March.

The blackout was due to multiple collapses of the national grid, leading to outages across various power networks in the country.

A situation that was exacerbated by petrol scarcity and surge in the price of diesel.

However, energy supply is beginning to normalise in the county, which is in line with the target of the federal government to restore normal electricity supply by 21st March 2022.

The minister of power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu stated the actions taken by the ministry and other stakeholders to restore power in the country.

Some of the steps taken include restoration of the gas pipeline and resumption of power generation by the Okpai Power Plant.

According to the minister, the Odukponi power plant was scheduled for completion on March 21st, 2022, ramping up generation by 4,100MW.

Why this matter

Electricity is an essential need of many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the price of diesel and recent fuel scarcity across the country.

The resumption of some normalcy in the supply of electricity will go a long way in serving as a succour for the Nigerian populace.