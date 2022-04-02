The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called off its sit at home directive in the Southeastern part of Nigeria, saying the development is to embrace peaceful negotiations organised by the Anambra government.

IPOB was reported to have yielded to the appeal by the Anambra Government and Traditional rulers to give peace a chance, since all Igbo stakeholders and religious leaders have declared their intention to find a lasting solution to insecurity and incessant sit-at-home directives in the South East.

According to NAN, the decision was disclosed by the Chairman, Anambra Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, during a one-day peacebuilding and security meeting held in Awka on Saturday.

His Royal Highness, Igwe Achebe, who is also the Obi of Onitsha, said that the stakeholders have continually held meetings on the way forward to lasting resolutions of the impasse with the agitators.

What the Obi of Onitsha is saying

Igwe Achebe in an update said that after its meeting with the group on Friday, April 1, it was agreed that a call for the release of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, would be a step to dousing the tension in the state.

He said that after the meeting, the group placed a call to all its members to sheathe their swords, put down their guns and go the way of dialogue.

He said, “We call on all who had taken the way of gun to put down their guns and take up the olive leaf from the government to better themselves.’’

He said that the state government has set April 4 for prayers aimed at seeking God’s face to restore lasting peace in Anambra and South East as a whole.

He said, “Igboland has lost so much in the economic and social development of the zone and we are tired of the situation and want peace.

“It is agreed that on Sunday, April 3, all churches will announce the IPOB decision to their faithful to come out on Monday 11am to their various churches to offer prayers to God for the restoration of peace and economic development.”

What you should know

There has been an upsurge of violent attacks at public facilities and some individuals by gunmen since the arrest and arraignment of the embattled leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, by the federal government, leading to destruction of properties and some heavy casualties.

IPOB, a group seeking for secession from Nigeria and creation of an independent state of Biafra which they want carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south, has been allegedly linked to deadly attacks across the South East.

About 2 days ago, a security guard was reported killed when gunmen razed the headquarters of Nnewi South Local Government Area in Anambra State , Nigeria’s South-east.

Nigeria’s South-east. Also, rampaging unknown gunmen, on Friday set ablaze Osumenyi, Amichi and Ezinifite police stations all in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.