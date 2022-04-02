The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has apologized to passengers for the power outage which occurred at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos in the late hours of Friday, April 1, 2022.

The power supply disruption at one of the wings at the airport was due to heavy downpours which came with very fierce winds and storms and affected one of the feeders.

The reaction of FAAN was made known in a statement by its Acting General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Faithful Hope-ivbaze, on Saturday in Lagos, saying that the outage occurred at about 11.15 p.m on April 1.

What the FAAN Spokesperson is saying

Hope-Ivbaze said that the authority’s engineers quickly discovered the fault and collaborated with the Ejigbo duty/area control office 0f the Power Holding Company of Nigeria to resolve the problem and restore normalcy to the affected area.

She saic, “FAAN wishes to apologise to passengers and other airport users that witnessed a temporary power outage at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 23:15 hours yesterday, April 1, 2022.

“The outage, which was as a result of yesterday’s rain that came with very fierce winds and storms a natural occurrence, affected one of our feeders, and consequently resulted in the temporary disruption of power supply at the D wing of the airport.

“However, our engineers quickly discovered the fault, and liaised with the Ejigbo duty/area control office of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria and together resolved the problem.

“Normalcy has since been restored at the affected area.’’