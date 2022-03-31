Views on what constitutes financial freedom differ across generations. The generation that grew up in the aftermath of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and now the pandemic have a different take on money issues. Over 41% of millennials and 46% of Gen Zers face stress and uncertainty about their financial future due to the pandemic. Research further reveals that while 31% of millennials are investing for the long-term towards a significant life milestone, 49% of Gen Z investors favour short-term investments of up to 5 years to grow wealth.

Leading global brokerage, Kwakol Markets, is committed to empowering traders of all ages to reach their financial goals. The company supports its clients’ pursuit of financial freedom by providing capital, people, ideas, and cutting-edge technologies. At the foundation of all its efforts lies a strong emphasis on education, research, market analysis and advice, to equip traders to find exceptional investment opportunities. Kwakol Markets provides knowledge that is both actionable and accessible.

Joseph Ishaku, COO and Research Lead at Kwakol Markets, says, “Financial literacy is highly underrated, whereas it should be a cornerstone of education at all levels. It is one of the most critical elements of effective money and debt management, and overall societal development. It allows individuals to think clearly about the future and share ideas coherently. At Kwakol Markets, we equip clients with the necessary knowledge for important financial decisions. Well-informed investors contribute towards efficient markets and economic development.”

Extensive Learning Opportunities for Traders

Kwakol Markets offers comprehensive training and educational tools for traders and market researchers. It offers free periodic content, covering the basics of trading, such as strategy formation, technical and fundamental analysis. Numerous tools, including trading calendars, timely market alerts and a proprietary health check tool, are offered to traders to capture market opportunities. Additionally, Kwakol Markets conducts frequent webinars and masterclasses online to power traders with knowledge.

Chuwkuemeka E. Ebuka, the Head of Forex Education at Kwakol Markets, is a full-time professional trader, who offers guidance and mentorship to aspiring traders to leverage asset price action and manage risk. Mr. Ebuka says, “There needs to be a systemised approach to trading if one wants to pursue it for future financial goals. Kwakol Markets Trading Academy has been built for teaching traders the best practises in identifying opportunities, understanding market phases, deciphering market analysis, and following the best risk management strategies.”

Together with Joseph Ishaku, Mr. Ebuka conducts regular seminars as well.

Through online communities and pop-up trading stations, the company provides ample opportunities for traders to exchange ideas and experiences. Beginners can learn a lot from the trading ideas and tips shared by experts.

Data-Driven Insights for Institutions and Individuals

Young investors today seek online financial guidance before considering investment options. They believe that having control over what knowledge they consume and what they want to invest in is key to achieving financial freedom. They are environmentally conscious and show a huge preference for sustainable and ethical investing. A study shows that this interest in sustainable investing among millennials grew 4 points to 99% in 2021, despite pandemic-related economic uncertainties. This is a significant rise, compared to a 6 point decline to 79% in the general population.

Kwakol Markets’ research team considers these trends and provides expertise in economic research, industry analysis, data analytics, and more, to help clients make fruitful decisions. The company undertakes and publishes research on emerging technologies, alternative investments, and other exciting sectors, such as the digital assets market. Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are an important part of financial freedom today, as they bring transparency and accountability to important areas where most legacy structures fail. There were over 300 million crypto users worldwide in 2021, with 13 million in Nigeria and 27 million in the US.

Kwakol Markets also offers in-depth economic and sector analysis to companies, as part of its due diligence services. The company supports businesses in their efforts to crack deals, find investment alternatives, create growth strategies and formulate financing solutions. Head of the Research team, Joseph Ishaku, is an economist with extensive research and programme experience in various African markets. He holds several degrees from foreign universities as well.

“Today, investors and traders are bombarded with information from various fronts. This infobesity only leads to costly mistakes. Our aim at Kwakol Markets is to provide client-focused, evidence-based insights for both fiat and digital assets. We want our clients to read more and drill deep down to understand their goals and limitations. Without this clarity, traders are only at the mercy of their whims,” said Mr. Ishaku.

With a mission to promote customer-centric access to wealth-building opportunities, supported by technological innovations, Kwakol Markets is expanding across the world. It recently acquired a license from the Australian Securities and Investment Commission, to act as an authorised dealer in securities. It also has several other regulated entities and offices worldwide, including those in the US and Hong Kong. With a strong team and core values, the company is set to redefine the meaning of financial freedom.