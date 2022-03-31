The Federal Government has moved to stop smuggling, illegal immigrants and other border criminal activities as at least 84 border locations in Nigeria are set to be linked with e-border monitoring cameras.

The implementation of the e-border monitoring is expected to commence from the second quarter of 2022, making the monitoring of borders across the country real time online, using the information and Communications Technology (ICT) system.

This was made known to journalists by the Acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Alhaji Isah Idris, on Wednesday in Ibaka Mbo Local Government Area, after a tour of facilities of the Control Post in Akwa Ibom Command.

Idris said the Federal Government has already signed an agreement with a Chinese Company for the installation of surveillance cameras across the locations.

What the Acting Comptroller General of NIS is saying

According to NAN, Idris said that protection of our border against illegal immigrants and other criminal activities requires the support of all Nigerians, adding that the installation of these cameras across the border locations will be done with ease.

He said, “The Federal Government signed the e-border agreement with a Chinese Company to supply cameras in about 84 locations of our borders, to use ICT as a tool to monitor our borders, because our border are massive. So, it is only with ICT that we can monitor our borders effectively.

“Of course, ICT requires money and we are going to be all time online. The President has equally approved the construction of our data communications centre in Abuja. It is a pilot product where we can view what is happening at Illela in Sokoto live.

“If they have connected Ibaka to our communications centre, you can see what we are doing here, realtime online. That’s what the Government is doing.

“So, Government is doing well and it requires the support of the communities. Support of the Nigerians to achieve complete security of the nation. I assure you by second quarter of this year the implementation will start.’’

What you should know

This initiative by the federal government is coming when there has been repeated calls for the tightening of security across the country’s borders due to its porous nature.

The porous nature of these borders has led to an upsurge in smuggling, illegal migration, criminal and terrorist activities and other forms of illegal activities across the country.