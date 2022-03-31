BUA Cement Plc has announced a final dividend payment of N2.60 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

This dividend payment will be subject to shareholders’ approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and appropriate withholding tax.

According to the disclosure filed with The Exchange (NGX), shareholders are to ensure their names are registered in the Register of Members by the qualification date of July 8, 2022.

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, the dividend which amounts to N88.05 billion will be disbursed electronically to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday, July 8th 2022, and those who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The company’s registrar is Africa Prudential Plc and the e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website.

BUA Cement Plc has 33,864,354,060 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N2.40 trillion at the time of filing this report. The company’s shares opened trading on 31st of March, 2022 at N70.75 per share and closed at N70.75 per share.

What you should know

BUA Cement Plc had released its Audited 2021 financial results for the period ended 31 December 2021, reporting a profit of N90 billion, representing a 24.51% growth year on year. Revenue of N257.33 billion was reported in the full-year period compared to N209.44 billion in the same period of 2020.

Earnings per share was recorded as N2.66 kobo against N2.14 kobo recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

Year-to-date, the company’s shares have appreciated by 5.52% from N67.05 at the beginning of the year to N70.75 as at the time of writing this report.