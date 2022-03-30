Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust Plc has announced a final distribution payment of N1.91 kobo per every unit held for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

This final distribution is subject to Unit holders’ approval and appropriate withholding tax.

According to the disclosure filed with the Exchange (NGX), unit holders are to ensure their names are registered in the Register of Members by the qualification date of Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

On Friday, May 13, 2022, the dividend which amounts to N477.54 million will be disbursed electronically to ordinary unit holders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Wednesday, April 20th 2022, and those who have completed the e-distribution registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their distribution directly into their bank accounts.

The company’s registrar is GTL Registrars Limited and the e-distribution mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website.

Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust Plc has 250,019,781 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N9.15 billion at the time of filing this report. The company’s shares opened trading on 29th of March, 2022 at N36.60 per share and closed at N36.60 per share.

What you should know

UHOMREIT Plc had released its Audited 2021 financial results earlier, for the period ended 31 December 2021, reporting a net income of N397.71 million, representing 5.45% growth year on year. Investment Income of N580.71 billion was reported in the full-year period compared to N558.26 billion in the same period of 2020.

Earnings per share was recorded as N2.11 kobo against N2.01 kobo recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

Year-to-date, the company’s shares have remained unchanged from N36.60 per unit traded at the beginning of the year.