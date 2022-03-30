Awarding-winning finance and lending service company, Creditville Group and HerNetwork (A global inspirational & lifestyle platform for Women), hosted over 30 prominent businesswomen to a brunch session in Victoria Island, Lagos on the 25th March, 2022 to close out international women’s month.

This inaugural event is an initiative by the group to promote financial literacy and enable a broader understanding of savings and investment opportunities in Africa. It also created a platform for dialogue between the parties to address the benefits of loans and leasing in Nigeria.

The company also empowered two Nigerian women, Chigozie Jennifer Offiah and Adesola Araoye with the cash prize of N100,000 each to accelerate their small businesses.

Related posts No Content Available

Speaking at the event, the Chief Investment Officer of Crediville, Seyi Erhiahwe who was the keynote speaker, buttressed the importance of savings and investments, she said, “Either as a salary earner or business owner, we should learn how to cultivate a savings habit. The right habit is to save before spending, and not the other way round’’.

She explained that savings have been made easier with the C Money App which offers a variety of savings products for as low as ₦1000. The C Money App, an initiative of TouchGold Microfinance Bank, which was acquired by Creditville group a few months ago comes with features that make savings easier.

Seyi advised the women to ensure they not only save and invest but work towards a diversified investment portfolio. One of the subsidiaries of the group, Redwood Asset Management, regulated by SEC was established purposely to provide investment advice to customers.

In addition to this initiative, she explained that Creditville also supports women through a specially designed loan product- ‘Lady Flexy’. This product was designed to encourage women in the corporate world to enjoy the true benefit of low-interest rates and convenient repayment. The goal is to enhance financial inclusion and promote women empowerment.

Taking the conversation further, The Head of Marketing and Communications, Senami Atika, spoke about the group’s commitment to promoting gender equality in the workplace, she said, ‘We have a significant number of women in senior management positions at Creditville. Apart from myself and the Chief Investment Officer, other notable women are Rhoda Teriba, who is the CFO and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, our Head of Legal and Company Secretary, Toritseju Agoro as well as Head of Human Resources, Adaobi Ogueri’.

Senami accentuated that the company regularly seeks out different avenues to elevate, promote and celebrate women in business, which is why this initiative was conceptualized.

Highlights of the event included interactive sessions where attendees shared a bit about themselves and their businesses and a Q&A session with Seyi Erhiahwe where she took women through the rudiments of finance and investments.