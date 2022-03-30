The Board of Directors of Eko Electricity Distribution Company has appointed Dr. Tinuade Sanda as its first female Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

This was disclosed to Nairametrics by a source in the company.

According to the source, Sanda’s appointment is with immediate effect.

What EKEDC is saying about the appointment

It stated, “The Board of Directors of Eko Electricity Distribution Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Tinuade Sanda as the Company’s new MD/CEO with immediate effect. This remarkable appointment makes her the first female MD/CEO of the Company.”

More details soon…