At the end of yesterday’s trading session, Access Holdings Plc share price appreciated by 3.02% to close at N10.25 per share, taking the market capitalization to N364.34 billion.

This comes after Access Bank Plc was delisted to allow for the completion of the scheme of arrangement, after which the shares were relisted on Monday, 28th March 2022, as Access Holdings Plc.

The growth in share prices which was recorded by the group can be attributed to investors’ positive sentiment towards the new structure of the company, which triggered buy-interests pushing the company’s value up by 302 basis points.

Hence, a rally in the shares of the company resulted in a gain of N10.66 billion in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on Nigeria’s stock exchange.

The shares of the quoted company increased from N9.95 per share at the start of the trading day to N10.25 per share, N0.05 lower than the highest price traded at the close of the market (N10.30), representing an increase of 3.02% which in monetary terms is N0.30.

Stock performance summary

The buy interests witnessed in the shares of Access Holdings Plc positively influenced the company’s market capitalization from N353.67 billion to N364.34 billion at the end of the day’s trading activities, taking the gain to N10.66 billion.

The shares of the company have gained 10.22% from year-to-date, starting the year at N9.30 and currently traded at N10.25. The company’s shares are currently trading 3.30% lower than its 52-week high at N10.60. However, the shares of the company have returned about 45.39% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N7.05 per share.

During the day’s trading hours, 15,457,710 ordinary shares of Access Holdings Plc worth about N156.40 million, were exchanged in 272 executed deals.

What you should know

At the end of the day’s trading activities, the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization depreciated by 0.15% from the previous trading day, to close at 46,893.86 index points and N25.27 trillion respectively.