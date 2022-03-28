Transcorp Plc has announced a final dividend payment of N0.02 kobo per ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

This takes the total dividend to N0.03 kobo, made up of the interim dividend of N0.01 per share which was paid on the 27th of April 2021, and a final dividend of N0.02 per ordinary share, subject to shareholders’ approval and appropriate withholding tax.

According to the disclosure filed with the Exchange (NGX), shareholders are to ensure their names are registered in the Register of Members by the qualification date of April 8, 2022.

On Friday, April 22, 2022, the dividend which amounts to N812.96 million will be disbursed electronically to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday, April 8th 2022, and those who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The company’s registrar is Africa Prudential Plc and the e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website.

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc has 40,647,990,293 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N43.49 billion at the time of filing this report. The company’s shares opened trading on the 25th of March, 2022 at N1.10 per share and closed at N1.07 per share.

What you should know

Transcorp Plc had released its Audited 2021 financial results earlier, for the period ended 31 December, 2021, reporting a profit of N23.83 billion, representing 528.45% growth year on year. Revenue of N111.22 billion was reported in the full-year period compared to N75.27 billion in the same period of 2020.

Earnings per share was recorded as N0.34 kobo against a Loss per share of N0.02 kobo recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

Year-to-date, the company’s shares have appreciated by 11.46% from N0.96 at the beginning of the year to N1.07 as at the time of writing this report.