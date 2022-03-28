The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has revealed that a total number of 1, 837, 011 candidates are registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)/Direct Entry (DE) as the exercise comes to an end.

This disclosure is contained in JAMB’s Weekly Bulletin on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Abuja, where it stated that the figure is at Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The examination board pointed out that N238,105,700 cumulative amount derived from the regulated N700 service charges from the fifth week of the exercise had been paid to its accredited Computer Based Tests (CBT) centres.

What JAMB is saying

JAMB in the notice on its Bulletin said, “Attention!!! 2022 UTME/DE registration comes to an end. 1,837,011 candidates registered as at Saturday, 26th March 2022.’’

What you should know

Recall that JAMB had earlier in a revised timetable, announced that the registration exercise for the 2022 UTME/DE will commence on Saturday, February 19 and end on March 26, with the main examination scheduled to hold from May 6 to May 16.

It had also announced that the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock examination will now hold on April 9, and no longer on April 16 as earlier scheduled.

The examination board had a week ago, said that it had so far registered 1, 512, 739 candidates as of Saturday, March 19, for the 2022 UTME/DE examination and insisted that the registration exercise would not be extended despite the poor turnout of candidates.

It had also banned the use of cash in all its accredited CBT centres during the exercise and directed all candidates to pay the service charges to the e-PIN vendors along with the N3, 500 application fees, which it remits to the centres on a weekly basis proportional to the number of candidates they register.

It explained that the policy was also introduced to curb the excesses of some fraudulent CBT centres, which extort candidates.