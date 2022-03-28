Access Holdings Plc has announced the changes and appointments to the board of its banking subsidiary, Access Bank Plc, following the completion of the scheme of arrangement between Access Bank Plc and its shareholders.

The completion of the scheme of arrangement has resulted in the listing of Access Holdings Plc as the parent company of the bank and related group companies.

The group has announced three new appointments and one resignation. The appointment of Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna FCA, CFA as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Victor Etuokwu as the Deputy Managing Director, Retail North and Mrs. Chizoma Okoli as Deputy Managing Director, Retail South.

This was disclosed through a notice filed with the Exchange and signed by the group company secretary, Sunday Ekwochi.

In the same vein, the group notified The Exchange and Investing public of the resignation of Mr. Adeolu Bajomo as Executive Director, Information Technology and Operations with effect from September 30th, 2022.

What you should know about the appointees

Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna has been the Bank’s Deputy Managing Director since 2017. Prior to 2017, he was appointed as Executive Director, Commercial Banking Division in October 2013.

He is a through-bred and consummate professional with over two (2) decades of banking experience having joined Access Bank in 2002 from Guaranty Trust Bank.

Mr. Ogbonna has a very professional cum academic background. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), an Honorary Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (HCIB), a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government’s Senior Executive.

Mr. Victor Etuokwu was appointed Executive Director of the Bank in 2012 and his appointment was renewed in 2022 following the expiration of his second term. He has approximately three (3) decades of banking experience cutting across Operations, Information Technology, Business Development and Retail Banking.

He commenced his professional career in Citibank Nigeria where he served in various capacities including Head, Operations and Records and Reconciliations. He joined the Bank in 2003 and has led several critical projects including the mergers with the defunct Intercontinental Bank Plc and Diamond Bank Plc.

Mr. Etuokwu holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Ibadan and the University of Benin, respectively. He is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and represents the Bank on the boards of E-Tranzact Plc and Unifies Payment Services Limited.

Mrs. Chizoba Okoli is a seasoned professional with almost three decades of banking experience, she commenced her professional career in 1992 as an Executive Trainee in the defunct Diamond Bank Plc where she distinguished herself and rapidly rose through the ranks to become an Executive Director in 2016. Following the Bank’s merger with Diamond Bank in 2019, she was appointed Executive Director, Business Banking Division by the Bank.

Her experience cuts across commercial and consumer banking; corporate banking; branch banking, institutional banking, business banking and business development.

She obtained a Bachelor’s of Law degree from the University of Benin and a Master’s in Business Administration from Warwick Business School, United Kingdom. She is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and a Member of the Institute of the Credit Administration of Nigeria.