The Primero Transport Services Limited, operators of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos has attributed the recent skeletal operations on its Ikorodu-TBS route to the high cost of diesel.

The transport company, who pointed out that the skeletal operations would run for 3 days, however, said that they hope to resume full operations by Tuesday, March 29.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Managing Director of Primero, Fola Tinubu, on Saturday in Lagos and can be seen on the firm’s official Twitter handle.

What the Managing Director of Primero Transport Services is saying

Tinubu in the statement said that the transport firm is currently running at a huge loss as the price of diesel has gone up by over 200%, while there has not been any increase in transport fares or assistance from the government.

He said, “Due to the recent spike in diesel prices across the country, Primero Transport Services, operator of Blue BRT from Ikorodu to TBS, use this medium to inform our commuters that there will be skeletal operations from March 26 to March 28.

“We will resume operations fully on Tuesday, March 29.

“We are currently running at a huge loss. The diesel price has gone up by over 200 per cent while there has not been an increase in fares or intervention from the government. We are struggling right now.”

“We call on our esteemed commuters to bear with us at this period. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused you.

” Our priority is to convey commuters safely to their destinations – providing affordable, fast, and convenient services to Lagos residents.’’

What you should know

The Lagos Bus Rapid Transit System, also known as Lagos BRT, is a bus rapid transit system in Lagos State. It is regulated by LAMATA and is currently operated by Primero Transport Services Limited.

Nigeria has been witnessing a huge increase in the price of diesel in the past weeks, which has negatively been impacting on businesses, already made worse by the current energy crisis.