The Federal Government has structured a meeting for $1billion investment for 1000MW of Solar stalled since 2016, expecting to see results by 2023.

This was disclosed by Ahmad Zakari, Special Adviser to President of Nigeria on Infrastructur, via his Twitter handle.

According to him, the projects is expected to be game changer in the Nigerian electricity production.

What Zakari is saying about project

He explained that the Presidency will continue to work on Emergency Measures to stabilize power that it can’t forget the medium term.

He said, “The Ministry of Finance and Power has structured a meeting for $1billion investment for 1000MW of Solar stalled since ‘16. We expect some on grid by ‘23.

“The projects range from 50MW to 100MW across Sokoto, Kano, Jigawa, Nasarawa, Abuja, Bauchi…some of these states will be joining the league of states with on-grid power plants for the first time.These 1GW of Solar projects will be a game changer and a harbinger for more projects.”

Nairametrics reported last month that the Federal Government had announced the signing of a €9.3millon agreement for interconnected mini-grid Acceleration Scheme (IMAS), to be granted to local solar mini-grid developers.

The interconnected mini-grid Acceleration Scheme is expected to boost Nigeria’s power supply by 5.4-kilowatt, which is expected to power 27,600 households.

“The project is coordinated by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) with support from the European Union and the German government through the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP),” they said.

He said that the development was geared towards achieving the country’s vision of generating at least, 30,000 megawatts of electricity by 2030.