The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 43 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 46,960.29 points, to reflect a decline of 0.43% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 9.93%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization decreased by N109.76 billion.

At the close of market on Thursday 24th March 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.31 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as VERITASKAP led 16 gainers, and 14 losers topped by RTBRISCOE at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,243.85 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

VERITASKAP up +9.52% to close at N0.23

FCMB up +7.46% to close at N3.60

CUSTODIAN up +7.14% to close at N7.50

OANDO up +6.38% to close at N5.00

AIICO up +6.06% to close at N0.70

NGX Top ASI losers

RTBRISCOE down – 9.72% to close at N0.65

CHIPLC down – 9.09% to close at N0.60

STERLNBANK down – 3.80% to close at N1.52

FLOURMILL down – 3.13% to close at N31.00

JAIZBANK down – 2.94% to close at N0.66

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FIDELITY – 48,260,285

GTCO – 26,093,592

ZENITHBANK – 20,175,419

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

GTCO – N606,918,160.45

ZENITHBANK – N540,428,098.75

FBNH – N209,970,775.85

Market sentiments trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the gainers as 16 gainers surpassed 14 losers.