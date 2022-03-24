Sesor Empowerment Foundation (Sesor) will be celebrating Women’s Month in style by empowering 106 displaced women with financial literacy training and then disbursing business funds to support the women’s livelihoods.

Speaking about the programme, Mrs. Merit Emmanuel, Sesor’s Programme Officer said, “This is a big part of Sesor’s Livelihood Support Programme, being carried out in partnership with Grooming Centre for Better Livelihoods by providing financial inclusion services. Fittingly, Mother’s Day has been chosen to celebrate this important programme which comes after a week of training activities for the women and disbursement of funds.”

The disbursement seeks to create greater financial stability for the women. The financial literacy training and business microfunds to be disbursed thereafter will aid the women in saving as well as bettering the lives of their families, especially the children, this not only provides tools for empowering the women, it aims at reducing poverty.

The women will also receive certificates upon completion of the exercise and celebrate Mother’s Day with Sesor supporters, friends and staff.

The event will take place on Mothering Sunday, 27 March 2022 at The Sesor Space, Sesor’s support centre and safe space for displaced women.

This comes on the heels of Sesor’s February Valentine Campaign where food sacks were distributed to 101 displaced women and their families.