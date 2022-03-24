Nigeria’s leading Financial Literacy Website and Media Company, Nairametrics holds a webinar to enlighten the public on the importance of digital investment in 2022.

The webinar which marks the second for the year is scheduled on hold on Saturday, 26th March 2022 and will address the theme; Digital investment for Gen Z.

The event will feature experts across various digital investment fields. Some of them are Joshua Chibueze; CEO Piggyvest, Ajibola Lawal; DeFi Specialist, Kaicho Capital, Dolapo Omidire; Founder, Estate Intel, and Kalu Aja, Financial Planning, Index Investment mutual Fund.

What the webinar will address

How to invest with the world on edge

Understanding the need for investments

Developing your investment mindset (High, Medium or low risk)

Investment timeframe and character

Building a sustainable investment portfolio in 2022

Dos and Don’ts of investment

Investment platforms and accessing good information

About Nairametrics

Nairametrics is a leading Nigerian financial resource company that offers services ranging from business news coverage, corporate analysis, macroeconomics data sourcing/analysis, and more.

As a media company, Nairametrics’ business model is focused on achieving four major agendas – financial literacy for the people, investor advocacy, business intelligence, and the creation of wealth through information.

Established in 2013 by Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, Nairametrics was initially known as “Ugometrics” until its corporate name change/rebranding. It is now owned by Nairametrics Financial Advocates Ltd.