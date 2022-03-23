So many Gift card exchange platforms, majority of them operate solely on Social media, website, while some on instant messengers, only few have been able to invent Gift card trading via mobile application which resorted to them not solving customers’ insecurities like unaccounted misplaced money, internet fraud, non-straightforward app etc.

Having all these put into considerations, Redem app came with solutions to all of these. With features ranging from a well secured platform that allows you create a transaction pin that can be set to protect your account from unauthorized transaction by a third party.

Asides that, Redem gives the transparency to track your money. Other exciting features of the Redem app includes an in-app tutorial to assist you in all you need to know about trading your gift cards on Redem to withdrawing your funds and transferring, you also get to have access to lists of gift cards accompanied with daily bonuses on gift card trades.

It doesn’t end there, Redem allows its user earn apart from trading gift card simply by referring the Redem app to persons. Users also have the access to Rate calculator that allows them calculate how much they get when they trade gift cards available on the Redem app.

Redem not only solves your annoying gift card issues, it also solves bill payments issues. Steady disappointment from bank while buying credit is not the way of life one wants to live, that’s why on the Redem app you can top up or buy data on your devices from any of favourite network and get it instantly without disappointments.

Bills such as electricity, TV subscriptions, booking of flights etc. can be handled on the Redem app as well. Now, we all know how banks network can be frustrating and disappointing all the same so the option to add as many bank accounts as you want to receive your funds into and also make payments from is available, think of it as Redem giving you a back plan.

Redem app also provides access to leaderboard page to help you keep track of how you are faring in terms of competition based rewards; Competition based rewards? Of course, you think Redem would allow you be a top trader and not get any reward? Of course not. Right there on the leaderboard you would be able to see how much you and other traders are trading and who’s leading the chart. Say goodbye to boring profiles, I mean life isn’t that serious right? That’s why the Redem app is giving you chance to make your profile cool by using dope avatars for both your profile and cover picture. The fun part is more cool avatars are going to be unlocked and you progress in terms of gift card trade volumes.

It’s being said by a representative of Redem that, Redem guarantees both electronic and physical gift card can be traded on the append any kind of transaction including bills payment takes nothing more than 5 minutes to do. Without also saying much, it was added by the representative that the rates Redem offers are arguably the best, with a 24hrs help desk to give suitable support, users have nothing to be bothered about. The most important, there’s a high rate of security on the Redem app where no transaction shall be completed without the user generated withdrawal pin which of course is only known by the user.