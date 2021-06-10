A gift card is a perfect way to gift someone with the flexibility and freedom to buy what they want. It can either be a physical gift card or a digital gift card and it comes preloaded with money which can be used to pay for things. Physical gift cards can be used in stores, while digital gift cards are used to purchase items online and can sometimes be added to mobile wallets.

According to a report, in 2017, the global gift cards market was valued at approximately 320 billion U.S. dollars and was forecast to reach a value of 510 billion U.S. dollars by 2025.

In Nigeria, there are many online platforms that allow people to convert their gift cards to cash, mostly because gift cards are not popular for making transactions here. This money could be paid directly into your bank account or you could convert it to Bitcoin.

Here are some platforms where you can sell and redeem your gift cards in Nigeria.

Best apps to sell and redeem gift cards in Nigeria

Presmit

Prestmit is a user-centric platform designed to trade, buy and sell various digital assets including gift cards, airtime, and data top-up. It gives the best value return for your gift card assets. The platform is available for both web and mobile users. The app has over 5000+ installations on Playstore.

Presmit offers three payment methods for gift card transactions. You can be paid in naira or Bitcoin and at the same time, you can convert your gift cards to USDT.

Patricia

Patricia is the industry leader in gift card and Bitcoin exchanges. It allows you to securely buy or sell gift cards and Bitcoin of any value, store them in a BTC or Local Currency Wallet, and smoothly switch between the two for everyday transactions like airtime, data, and cable subscriptions. Patricia’s gift card rates are determined based on factors that are beneficial to you. All rates vary, based on the type and volume of the card. The app has over 100,000+ installs on Playstore.

Cardtonic

Cardtonic is a modern gift card exchange platform available on the web, iOS, and Android. Whether you’re new to gift cards or an advanced seller, Cardtonic offers a safe and secure platform that has your best interest at heart and also offers the best rates for your gift cards. Cardtonic accepts iTunes, Amazon, Steam Wallet, Google Play, Apple Store, eBay, Walmart, Sephora, Nordstrom, Target, JC Penney, Best Buy, Nike, Hotels.com, Macy’s, Gamestop, Xbox, Vanilla, G2A, American Express (AMEX), OffGamers, Foot Locker, Visa, Play Station, and others. With it, you can sell gift cards within 5 minutes. The platform has 100,000+ installs on Playstore.

GiftCardsToNaira

GiftCardsToNaira is a reliable gift cards exchanger in Nigeria. The app helps to redeem, sell or trade gift cards for instant cash (Nigeria naira or Ghanaian cedis). The platform buys your gift cards and pays in Naira, Bitcoin or Ethereum. You can sell up to 25 different gift cards on the app. They support Steam, Apple iTunes, Sephora, Google Play, Vanilla, Amex, Nike, Nordstrom, and many more. The app has over 10,000+ installations on Playstore.

Bottomline

Gift card trading platforms are very useful since most people prefer trading their gift cards for cash and are not inclined towards using them to make online payments.