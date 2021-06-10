Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, has disclosed that the FG approved the sum of N83.56 billion to purchase 30 million J&J vaccines during the N895 billion supplementary budget session.

The Minister disclosed this to State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

What the Minister said

”The total of this expenditure is made up of N83.56 billion for COVID-19 vaccine programme, covering 30 billion vaccines from Johnson and Johnson vaccines and the logistics cost related to the deployment of that vaccine.

It also contains the sum of N1.69 billion for the Nigerian Comprehensive AIDS programme currently operating in the States and an additional contingency provision of N40 billion under the public service-wide wage adjustments to take care of the needs for allowances to the health and education sectors and other wage-related issues.

This is an incremental provision to the N100 billion already provided for in the 2021 budget,” she said.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported last month that the FG said it is still committed to acquiring 29.59 million doses of Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccines through the Afrixem Bank AVAT initiative.