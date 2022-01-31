In recent years, the gift cards market has consolidated significantly. The majority of gift card websites now focus on providing discounted cards or buying in bulk at low rates, rather than giving the real worth of the card to the owner.

Many examples of online theft, frauds, and getting ripped off have been reported as the gift card marketplaces have grown in popularity. As a result, many people are opting for low rates rather than chasing high rates.

To prevent being scammed while selling gift cards in Nigeria, you must first understand what gift cards are and what they are worth, as well as choose a trustworthy site to trade them on.

Why gift cards came into existence in the first place

Gift cards were designed with a single goal in mind: to be used as a form of alternative payment in retailers. Gift cards have, in some ways, eliminating all of the drawbacks and drawbacks connected with currency and payments. A gift card is a pre-loaded debit card that may be used to buy products and services from certain physical retail establishments, the internet, petrol stations, and restaurants.

Gift cards are redeemed in other countries at establishments that accept them (particularly retail stores). Unfortunately, this is not the case in Nigeria, where just a few retail establishments accept them. Selling your gift cards via an exchange platform, on the other hand, is a certain method to get value off them.

You must first assess the authenticity of an exchange platform before opting to use it

Recommended ways to sell gift cards in Nigeria and Overseas

The level of popularity that gift card selling has attained in Africa today has left gift card owners fearful about the future. “Will they receive their cash?” “How much will the gift card exchange cost?” “How long will it take to obtain funds for swapped gift cards?” and other questions. The greatest trading platform can provide answers to these questions (s).

Why don’t you learn about the platform that virtually all Nigerians in Nigeria and abroad use to effectively and securely sell gift cards, pay bills, fill up their line airtime, and subscribe to data?

No 1 Surest gift card trading app in Nigeria with the best rate

Dtunes Digitals provides customers with an all-rounded and secure platform that allows them to trade gift cards, bitcoin, pay bills amidst other functions. This is why the company has cemented her name in the sands of time as one that can be trusted. With the emergence of the Dtunes gift card trading app in Nigeria, everyone with a digital asset is in for a jolly good ride.

Why was Dtunes App created?

Dtunes Digitals started making plans to launch her app after discovering that many customers wanted to control life on their own terms. One of the vacuums in the Digital asset exchange industry is the lack of a secure platform where people can trade and pay bills at the same time, with ease and speed.

The team at Dtunes Digitals looked into this and rolled out plans to make gift card trading a more seamless experience with the emergence of an app. Anyone who uses this app will attest to the fact that it is the surest gift card trading app in Nigeria.

What does Dtunes Digitals intend to achieve?

Dtunes Digitals is an organization with the goal of reshaping the conventional way of digital asset trades. The company is tired of seeing people do things the normal way and still get ripped off their digital assets. Hence, all hands were put on deck to create a user-friendly gift card trading app in Nigeria that provides seamless and smooth navigation.

It would interest anyone to hear that this platform is fortified with impenetrable firewalls that establish the safety of anyone who wants to carry out an exchange.

Getting Started with Dtunes- The surest gift card trading app in Nigeria

Undoubtedly, the Dtunes app is the surest gift card trading app in Nigeria. To get on board, all you need to do is visit Google Playstore and search “Dtunes.” You will be delighted to hear that all trades are super easy to conduct, and they are processed at the best rate you can ever ask for.