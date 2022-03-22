The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has revealed that the pipeline destroyed by some vandals, which affected power supply in Nigeria had been restored, adding that the Okapi Power Plant resumed power generation and currently contributing an average of 300MW.

This was disclosed by Mr Sanusi Garba, Chairman, in a meeting among the Federal Government and power industry stakeholders including GencOs and DisCos to resolve the current power challenges in Nigeria.

The apex regulator noted that shortage of gas supply to power plants, the collapse of the national grid, illiquidity of the industry were some of the major challenges affecting power generation and supply in Nigeria.

What NERC is saying about the power supply

The NERC boss stated that the meeting was in line with the directive of the Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, for stakeholders to work together not only to restore the normal supply of electricity but to improve on supply nationwide.

He said, “The issue of shortage gas supply to power plants, collapse of the national grid, illiquidity of the industry, huge metering gap and infrastructure deficit were some of the challenges confronting the sector.

He explained that the FG is resolving to bring back thermal power plants online, stabilise the grid, and also approved a special gas pricing for emergency contracting of gas from the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Ltd., for the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NPDHC), to boost of power generation.

“It is expected that about 800MW will be generated from the NDPHC plants. The gas pipeline affected by acts of vandalism had been restored and the Okapi Power Plant had resumed power generation and currently contributing an average of 300MW.”

Adding that another gas supply repair to the Odukpani Power Plant was scheduled for completion on March 21 thus ramping up generation by about 400MW.

TCN speaks too

The Managing Director, TCN, Mr Sule Abdulaziz, disclosed that the current administration had spent over N1 trillion on strengthening the transmission network, adding that TCN could wheel 8,000MW but was currently receiving 3,500MW from the GenCos.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported, last week, NERC said grid failure was a result of a trip-off caused by the conductor snap which started from the 330 Kilo Volt Ampere (KVA) from the Benin axis and vandalism of pipelines that also supply gas to the power plants.